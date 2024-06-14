Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 1300360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Specifically, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,218 shares of company stock worth $4,607,699. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

