Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider David Stirling Acquires 29 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider David Stirling acquired 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £153.70 ($195.72).

On Thursday, May 23rd, David Stirling sold 125,000 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.69), for a total value of £656,250 ($835,667.90).

ZTF stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £252.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2,736.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. Zotefoams plc has a twelve month low of GBX 258.55 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 595.20 ($7.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 3,684.21%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

