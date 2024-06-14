Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 4.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $39.99. 1,599,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,204,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNA

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,680. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.