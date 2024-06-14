Bridget Guerin Purchases 4,134 Shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Stock

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) insider Bridget Guerin purchased 4,134 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £17,900.22 ($22,794.12).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Price Performance

IPU stock opened at GBX 436 ($5.55) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 416.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.38. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a 12 month low of GBX 378 ($4.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 445 ($5.67). The company has a market cap of £147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

