Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lifted by Analyst

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $83.10 on Thursday. Palomar has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 32.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.32 per share, for a total transaction of $84,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.32 per share, with a total value of $84,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $2,141,770. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

