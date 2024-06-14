Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Decreased by Zacks Research

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

