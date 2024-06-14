Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Boosted by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.46. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $23.38 per share.
MLM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
MLM opened at $567.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $585.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
