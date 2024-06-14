Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Universal Display in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

OLED stock opened at $204.43 on Thursday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $207.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average is $173.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $5,451,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

