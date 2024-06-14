Analysts Offer Predictions for EverQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVER. Craig Hallum upped their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EVER opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $699.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $25.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $511,160.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 511,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,783 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

