AZZ Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZZ in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

AZZ Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

