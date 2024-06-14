LiveOne, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LiveOne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

LiveOne Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $182.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.61. LiveOne has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveOne

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.