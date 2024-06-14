Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

NYSE ANF opened at $190.88 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $196.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

