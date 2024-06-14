Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By Zacks Research

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $129.84 on Thursday. ITT has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,709,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ITT by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

