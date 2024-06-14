Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of URBN opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

