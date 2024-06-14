Berry Global Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,021 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,524,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,803,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

