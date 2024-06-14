Everest Group, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $18.99 Per Share (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everest Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $18.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $18.72. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s FY2025 earnings at $66.85 EPS.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EG

Everest Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $374.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.49 and its 200 day moving average is $376.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,273,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.