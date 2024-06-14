SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 4,497,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 44,337,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Specifically, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,042.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,042.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $194,284.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 751,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,012.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,091. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

