Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $443.06 and last traded at $442.55. 4,375,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,931,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,156,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 53,634 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $9,944,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.