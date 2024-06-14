Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Up 13.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.79. 1,521,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,105,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

Specifically, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,564.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Bitfarms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Bitfarms Stock Up 15.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.19.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

