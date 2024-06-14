DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Numis Securities downgraded DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.28) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SMDS
DS Smith Stock Performance
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DS Smith
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.