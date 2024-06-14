InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in May

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

IFIN stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. InFinT Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Get InFinT Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFIN. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 14.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 400,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 454,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 530,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 282,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InFinT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InFinT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.