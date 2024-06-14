China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

CLPXY stock opened at C$9.87 on Friday. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of C$5.62 and a twelve month high of C$10.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.34.

China Longyuan Power Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from China Longyuan Power Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

