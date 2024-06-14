Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 7,837.5%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 7,837.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Crédit Agricole Stock Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.48. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
