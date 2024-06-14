Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 7,837.5%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 7,837.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.48. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.5657 dividend. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

