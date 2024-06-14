Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Expands By 8,750.0%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 8,750.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

