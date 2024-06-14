Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 9,050.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.4498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 95.74%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

