Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 8,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Croda International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. Croda International has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.3484 dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

