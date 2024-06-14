Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDEV
Frontier Developments Stock Down 2.2 %
About Frontier Developments
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Developments
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.