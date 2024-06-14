Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £115.30 million, a P/E ratio of -187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.12. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 649 ($8.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

