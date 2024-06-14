Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,038,900 shares, a growth of 129,762.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

BPCGF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

