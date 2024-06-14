B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.13) price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.49) on Wednesday. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a one year low of GBX 347.20 ($4.42) and a one year high of GBX 518 ($6.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 44.86 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 465.50. The firm has a market cap of £189.87 million, a P/E ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,492.64 ($8,267.72). In related news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,492.64 ($8,267.72). Also, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk purchased 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,289.39). Corporate insiders own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

