ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Up 24,250.0% in May

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 24,250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGL opened at $1.09 on Friday. ESGL has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

