ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Up 24,250.0% in May

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 24,250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ESGL Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESGL opened at $1.09 on Friday. ESGL has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.
About ESGL
