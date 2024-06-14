Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 48,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Halberd Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HALB opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Halberd has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Halberd Company Profile
