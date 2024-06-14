Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Drive Shack (LON:DS)

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities cut Drive Shack to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.28) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.
