Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Expands By 12,002.8%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,100 shares, an increase of 12,002.8% from the May 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 233.5 days.
Grupo México Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $5.18 on Friday. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.
Grupo México Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo México
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.