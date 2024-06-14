Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Up 72,903.7% in May

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,971,100 shares, a growth of 72,903.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BSHPF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Challenger Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Challenger Energy Group
