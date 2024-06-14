Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 13,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Quest Critical Metals Trading Up 8.6 %
DCNNF stock opened at 0.17 on Friday. Quest Critical Metals has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.24.
Quest Critical Metals Company Profile
