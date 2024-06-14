Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 13,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Quest Critical Metals Trading Up 8.6 %

DCNNF stock opened at 0.17 on Friday. Quest Critical Metals has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.24.

Quest Critical Metals Company Profile

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

