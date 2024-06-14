Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 64,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
ANGPY stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.
About Anglo American Platinum
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.