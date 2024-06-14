Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 64,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

ANGPY stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.