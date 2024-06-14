ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Update

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 94,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,507,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ECC Capital Stock Performance

ECRO stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. ECC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About ECC Capital

ECC Capital Corporation, a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential mortgage loans in the United States. It owns and manages interests in securitization trusts, which issues securities collateralized by residential real estate mortgages. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

