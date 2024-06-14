ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Update

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 94,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,507,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ECC Capital Stock Performance
ECRO stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. ECC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About ECC Capital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ECC Capital
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for ECC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.