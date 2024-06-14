Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($35.66) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.21) to GBX 3,640 ($46.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,038 ($38.69).

Get Diageo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGE

Diageo Price Performance

Insider Activity

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,574.50 ($32.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,787.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,561 ($32.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($44.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,745.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,820.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,262.35). In related news, insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,262.35). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.62) per share, with a total value of £8,289.60 ($10,555.97). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,313 shares of company stock worth $3,655,074. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.