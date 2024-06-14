Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 6,150 ($78.31) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.49) to GBX 5,100 ($64.94) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($84.04) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($86.59) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($86.59) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,970.63 ($63.30).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,496 ($69.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,888.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,739.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,408.74. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,437 ($56.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,180 ($78.70).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

