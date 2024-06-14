Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) vs. Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Critical Survey

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dayforce and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dayforce 0 3 4 0 2.57 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dayforce presently has a consensus target price of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.10%. Given Dayforce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dayforce is more favorable than Konami.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dayforce 3.30% 5.38% 1.36% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Dayforce and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Dayforce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dayforce and Konami’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dayforce $1.57 billion 5.12 $54.80 million $0.33 154.61 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Dayforce. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dayforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dayforce has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Konami beats Dayforce on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Konami

(Get Free Report)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.