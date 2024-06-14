Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.39 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.