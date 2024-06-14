United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Purchases £181.08 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £181.08 ($230.59).
United Utilities Group Trading Up 3.0 %
United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,050.50 ($13.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,365.79, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.51). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,039.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,049.93.
United Utilities Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 33.19 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26,315.79%.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
