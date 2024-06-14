Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson purchased 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($190.50).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Kenny Wilson purchased 190 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($191.14).

Dr. Martens Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 84.10 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.06).

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

About Dr. Martens

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 0.99 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.