Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson purchased 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($190.50).
Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Kenny Wilson purchased 190 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($191.14).
Dr. Martens Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 84.10 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.06).
Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
