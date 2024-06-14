Daniel Shook Buys 7 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,856 ($23.63) per share, with a total value of £129.92 ($165.44).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Daniel Shook bought 6 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,874 ($23.86) per share, for a total transaction of £112.44 ($143.18).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £125.30 ($159.56).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,802 ($22.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,429 ($18.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,911 ($24.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,816.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,735.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.38) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.83) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 4th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

