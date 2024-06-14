Research Analysts Set Expectations for CCL Industries Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion.

CCL Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

