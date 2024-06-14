StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
SBNY opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 9.35. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
About Signature Bank
