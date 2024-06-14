Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
