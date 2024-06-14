StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVBG

Everbridge Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Everbridge by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 112.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.