New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $77,628,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,639.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

