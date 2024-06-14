Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AXON

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.8 %

AXON opened at $293.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.